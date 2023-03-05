By now we know: Moans one simply has to experience it live to be effectively served up the true qualities of Ryan Gut, Nick Oliveri and Brant Bjork. Also in this respect Boogie To Baja a confirmation of the current status quo.

In addition, the EP basically keeps the installed standard anyway, but remains an ambivalent affair, the qualities of which can be read through a paradoxical circumstance: The final title song is the longest track with 10 minutes playing time – but also clearly the best.

The instrumental track captivates with a lot of verve and easy-going drama, with rumbling drums and knobbly bass and howling guitar and has no mediocre vocal elements, whereby the genre essence is shaken out of the wrists with so much feeling that you get up imagines a nonchalant stoner show that doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone – and that would have loved to have been much more detailed.

The remaining four songs from Boogie To Baja on the other hand, they are all shorter – but they are almost always much too long.

They measure a lot of empty meters, hardly get to the point, sometimes they start to drag on, sometimes less annoyingly, and they can only partially compensate for the fundamentally manageable inspiration with the necessary playfulness.

For example, the dry and stoic groove of the opener accompanied by Mario Lalli (Fatso Jetson) has Stöner Theme (Baja Version) flanked by the charismatic lead guitar and the organic sound in the calm melody, there is a lot of charisma, but no really lasting motif. The two-piece Night Tripper vs No Brainer As typical dry desert rock, it is cool, monotonous and repetitive right from the start, and also offers the super smooth twist in that part, which already provided smooth catchy coolness on the last tour when Oliveri and Bjork echo each other. It’s just a shame that at some point the number just keeps repeating itself in circles.

Place between these rather heavier songs Moans two steps on the gas pedal: The von Motörhead previously known Pink Fairies-Cover City Kids will be starring Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, Bad Religion) on the guest list is a brisk, no-frills rocker with an almost hippiesk, flippant duet character, who overdoes his harmless fun without ever really hurting. It Ain’t Free is a lot better because it’s finally shorter and crisper, taking the punk spirit into the visit – even if Oliveri no longer ignites the poisonous power in his voice that he used to have. Nevertheless: even a short breath in the middle doesn’t really slow down the stringent piece. And with the momentum on his side, it almost doesn’t matter that ten minutes later you can’t remember it.

Boogie To Baja maintains the level of the previous two studio albums, the debut Stoners Rule and even more of that which serves as a nucleus for this Totally… („During the recording we were having a blast and the music just kept rollin’ out so we decided to also put together a tasty EP!“) with routine reliability and promises: Live it will be great again (while on record without fan glasses it’s “just” above average okay)!

STÖNER – Boogie To Baja by Stöner

