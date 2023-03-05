Almost a fifth of the voters would like the current president Zuzana Čaputová to be the head of state again. Two ex-prime ministers, Hlas chairman Peter Pellegrini (6 percent), and Smer chairman Robert Fico (5.4 percent) follow her in second place.

Former judge Štefan Harabin, who as one of the few politicians who has already announced his interest in the presidential candidacy, was remembered by 2.5 percent of voters. A full third of respondents in the survey did not mention the name of any personality or politician.

The phrase “remembered” is accurate in this case. At the beginning of February, the Focus agency conducted a survey for the Na telo television program Markíza, in which it asked voters an open-ended question in the wording “If you could name one living person whom you would most like to be the president of Slovakia, who would it be?”

How many people would vote for Čaputová

The survey methodology is different from what the election looks like in a polling station, where voters choose from a list of candidates. In this survey, they spontaneously mentioned one name that came to mind.

That could give a certain advantage