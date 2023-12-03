STRAPPING YOUNG LAD

City

(Extreme Metal | Industrial)

Label: Century Media

Format: (LP)

Release: 1997 | 2003

After weeks of preparatory cooperation with co-producer Daniel Bergstrand (including DARKANE), the ideal sound for STRAPPING YOUNG LAD was conceived: the emphasis was shifted from the samples to the guitars, so that the now much faster riffs kill even faster, ex-DEATH , ex-TESTAMENT drummer Gene Hoglan was able to be hired (and has remained loyal to Townsend ever since) and the songwriting is more straightforward, which only compliments the well-groomed headbanging.

While the first five “songs” (including the intro) are real ass-kickers, “AAA” is another one of those cool groovers who also appear more frequently on “Heavy…” to provide variety between the speed orgies. “Underneath The Waves” then passes for both the best speed and best industrial song of the nineties: Gene Hoglan drums the impossible here, the brain takes cover in the direction of madness, the neck muscles beg for mercy… It ends in a somewhat moderate way second album with “Spirituality”.

But “City” was also unsatisfactory in terms of sales. Was the music simply too extreme for the HAMMERFALL year 1997 or was there just a lack of an exhaustive tour? In any case, only the critics and a small circle of fans were upside down again.

The next Townsend project OCEAN MACHINE should be released on a different label…

Tracklist „City“:

1. Velvet Kervorkian

2. All Hail The New Flesh

3. Oh My Fucking God

4. Home Nucleonics

5. Aaa

6. Underneath The Waves

7. Room 429

8. Spirituality

Total playing time: 39:24

Band-Links:

