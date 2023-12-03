trailer coming December 5th!

GTA VI is one of the most anticipated games of all time. According to a series of previews, its development should cost between one and two billion dollars, making it the most expensive video game in history.

Rockstar Games has announced the first official trailer that will show the world the new chapter of the saga. Grand Theft Auto VI will be officially presented in December, when Rockstar will release the first official trailer (click here for the official YouTube page where the trailer will be shown).

From a series of announcements released by Take-Two Interactive, the release date should fall between April 2024 and March 2025. However, as the video game specialist magazine Polygon reminds us, the Rockstar production company is used to postponing the releases of his titles. Red Dead Redemption 2 was delayed three times before actually hitting shelves.

As for the plot, GTA VI should have a female protagonist in the main story. The two main characters will be Jason and Lucia and the plot will be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, a couple of criminals who had racked up a good series of robberies at the beginning of the 20th century. They both died on May 23, 1934 during a police ambush.

GTA VI will be set in Vice City, a city that already appeared in a 2002 title. In the fictional world of GTA, Vice City should correspond to Miami. The previous chapter was set in Los Santos, the equivalent of Los Angeles. The difference compared to the old GTA Vice City is in the era in which the game is set: in the 2002 title it was the 80s. The new chapter instead should be set entirely in the present day.