Street brand VLONE officially restarts and launches the “BRICK BY BRICK” series under new leadership

The streetwear brand VLONE, which once dominated the circle, was founded by A$AP Mob member A$AP Bari. With the support of A$AP Rocky, Ye, Drake, Virgil Abloh and other celebrities, it quickly attracted attention. It has even cooperated with Nike, Fujiwara Hiroshi, CLOT, etc Brands or designers collaborated to launch joint names, but unexpectedly, the brand fell to the altar after the outbreak of the human sex scandal in 2017 and disappeared in the torrent of the times.

A few years have passed, after VLONE issued a statement of cutting off with the principal A$AP Bari in 2022, and solemnly stated that “it will not participate in any irrational behavior”, recently the brand officially launched a new series “BRICK BY BRICK” under the leadership of the new leadership “Returning, bringing the iconic “V” Logo, and focusing more on text slogans and graphic vision, the overall design keeps pace with the times while retaining the classics, hoping to reproduce the past glory with a new look.

The “BRICK BY BRICK” series is now on sale. Although it is not easy to climb back to the top, VLONE has finally taken the most difficult first step. It remains to be seen whether consumers will pay for the restart. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention .