London Fashion Week has kicked off the European Fashion Month. Following “Street Style: 2023 Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week Street Shooting Special”, this time the focus has shifted from clothing to lower body shoes, so as to analyze the street shoes of 2023 Autumn/Winter London Fashion Week style trend.

Between the shows and events, attendees showed off their streetwear-inspired looks, complete with some of the most coveted sneakers of recent months. London fashionistas choose footwear mostly for comfort in order to move from venue to venue. Salomon was the brand of choice, with one attendee wearing the coveted Kar L’Art de L’Automobile and Salomon ACS Pro Advanced, a joint edition of the Salomon XT-4 and XT-6. When it comes to comfort, the name of ASICS will never be absent. The Andersson Bell x ASICS GEL-Sonoma 15-50 used by passers-by is one of the functional shoes not to be missed in the near future. Another pair of Angelo Baque x ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 is also worth paying attention to. .

Variety of Margiela Tabi shoes also took center stage this season, while Nike continued to be the leading sneaker brand, with Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara, CDG x Nike Air Foamposite and Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule MR4 all taking center stage.