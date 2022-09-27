As the epidemic situation gradually returns to normal, the street style outside the fashion week will gradually show its vitality. The Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 has undergone extraordinary changes. You can see the return of simplicity, delicacy and basic styles, and fashion people have gotten rid of the distraction. Eye-catching and eye-catching styling, opting for a more everyday casual fashion.

Brands such as Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and BALLY return to the catwalks with Italian tailoring and modern interpretations of luxury, while designers such as Matthieu Blazy, Rhuigi Villaseñor and Kim Jones bring a youthful vibe to traditional Italian fashion houses. Fashionistas off the court responded to the concept, reflecting current trends through comfortable dressing styles.

Casual suit jackets and loose leather flight jackets have become a good option for upgrading in cool weather. Various trousers and simple T-Shirts are in trend with a focus on comfort. Blazers are still the key item in styling, and denim is also a popular choice, especially in many semi-formal fashion looks. Interested readers may wish to scroll up to watch the full street shooting special.