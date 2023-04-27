Strike of health workers from the hospital in demand for safety in Cipolletti

On Wednesday, the asspur guild reported that workers at the Cipolletti hospital they will hold a strike this thursday. They detailed that this measure will be carried out in claim for greater security in the area in the face of repeated cases of robberies in the area.

They detailed that the day of “unemployment and/or retention of services” It will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at the entrance door of the United Nations establishment..

In addition, they commented that a banner and a symbolic hug to the hospital during the day. “Because of our claims and for the safety of the hospital, we call on all the neighbors and organizations to accompany us,” they spread.

In relation to the workers’ claims, they ask for “Living wages, sectoral parity, 82% mobile, recognition of work wearl”, they detailed in their statement.

They explained that there will also be a board of signatures of a note requesting security and restitution to the victims. They ask that they come with copies of the complaints to initiate the corresponding claim.

This Tuesday the measures had already begun from the institution. a was held assembly at the Cipolletti Hospital in which health personnel participated. They demanded for security before the repeated acts of insecurity that are registered in the zone. They assured that a new event occurred on Monday.

