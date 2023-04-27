60-year-old probation for accident in children’s protection zone for driving without a license :: Sympathy News News Agency ::

“It’s not a good sin to lie to your spouse”

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Byun Geun-ah = A 60-year-old man who caused an accident in a children’s protection zone due to driving without a license and passed the responsibility to his spouse was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

According to the legal community on the 27th, the 12th Criminal Division of the Suwon District Court (Chief Judge Hwang In-seong) recently sentenced Mr. A to one year and six months in prison for violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment, etc. sentenced to 3 years probation.

Mr. A was accused of driving without a license at 4:25 pm on September 5 last year and causing an accident by hitting an 11-year-old child who was walking on a crosswalk in a children’s protection zone in Yongin City, Gyeonggi Province.

The victim was found to have been injured for about 8 weeks in the accident.

After the accident, he was afraid of being punished for driving without a license, so he asked the spouse who was riding with him to “presume that you were driving” and made a false statement during the investigation.

The judge said, “Even though the accident occurred when the victim ran across the crosswalk, it was raining at the time, and as he was passing through an intersection with many crosswalks with yellow flashing lights, the defendant’s negligence cannot be assessed lightly.” The court judged that the quality of the crime was not very good because he even concealed the crime by making false statements to his spouse until the lies were revealed.”

However, he added, “From the prosecution, we determined the sentence by taking into consideration various sentencing conditions, such as the fact that the prosecution acknowledged all the crimes in this case and was reflecting on the wrongdoing, that the victim has recovered and is living a normal life, and that the agreement was reached.”

Meanwhile, spouse B, who made a false statement about the accident at the investigation agency at the request of Mr. A (suspected to escape the criminal), was sentenced to a suspended sentence.

