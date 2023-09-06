Stüssy Collaborates with Talking Heads for New Joint Series

Stüssy Teams Up with Talking Heads for New Collaboration

California-based streetwear brand, Stüssy, has been making major moves in the fashion industry over the past few months. After partnering with Nike to release a highly sought-after shoe collection, Stüssy is now joining forces with legendary rock band Talking Heads, led by David Byrne, for a new collaborative series.

Talking Heads, founded in New York City in 1975 and disbanded in 1991, is known for their unique fusion of genres, including Punk, Art Rock, Funk, and World Music. Their music created a refreshing wave of innovation, and the design of this new collaboration draws inspiration from their 1980’s fourth studio album, “Remain In Light.”

The Stüssy x Talking Heads joint series features two graphic short tees showcasing the album’s artwork, prominently featuring David Byrne in his iconic oversized suit. The collection pays homage to the band’s influential style and musical contributions.

Fashion enthusiasts and music fans alike will have the opportunity to get their hands on the Stüssy x Talking Heads collaboration when it launches on September 8th. The collection will be available on Stüssy’s official website and select physical stores. Excitement is already building, so interested readers are advised to stay tuned for any updates and mark their calendars for this highly anticipated release.

As Stüssy continues to push boundaries in streetwear fashion, their collaborations with iconic figures like Talking Heads serve as a testament to their dedication to creativity and bringing unique designs to the forefront. This partnership is expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast once the collection drops.

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of streetwear history with the Stüssy x Talking Heads collaboration. Stay tuned for further updates and be ready to grab these limited-edition items when they become available.

