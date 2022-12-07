Home Entertainment Stüssy x Denim Tears’ latest joint collection officially debuts
Stüssy x Denim Tears' latest joint collection officially debuts

Stüssy x Denim Tears' latest joint collection officially debuts

Tremaine Emory, the manager of Denim Tears, became the latest guest designer of DIOR and brought the new “Dior Tears” capsule series. Now, she will make persistent efforts to create the latest joint series with Stüssy.

Stüssy just announced the joint series with Our Legacy last week. This time, it launched the latest joint project with Denim Tears, which also focuses on the African-American issues that Tremaine Emory has often discussed in the past. Through various cultural symbols and symbols And words are transformed into a source of inspiration. First of all, you can see a set of denim jackets and trousers, showing the depth and depth through the washing method, and presenting the novel Stussy Logo through the iconic cotton image of Denim Tears.

Also noteworthy are the 1/4 zip top with “Jamaica Queens” lettering on the front, all-over floral trousers, a knit coat with an African American flag on the left sleeve, a camouflage coat, a Rastafarian striped knit tote and Joint printed Tee. (Remarks: Rastafarian Rastafari movement: a black Christian religious movement and social movement that arose in Jamaica in the 1930s)

This series is expected to land in the designated stores of Stüssy and Dover Street Market on December 9th. Interested readers, please look forward to future sales information.

