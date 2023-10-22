Style In Revolt: Tracing the Evolution of Street Fashion Culture

“Style In Revolt” Exhibition Showcasing the Evolution of Street Fashion Comes to Chengdu

Chengdu, China – In a bid to celebrate the vibrant world of street fashion and culture, the international fashion culture exhibition, “Style In Revolt,” has made its way to the Chengdu SKP-S T-10 Cultural and Art Space this month. Following the success of its debut in Beijing, the exhibition delves into the origins of streetwear and showcases the evolution of street fashion over the past four decades.

The multi-sensory exhibition, which immerses visitors in a variety of media techniques, aims to reflect the influence of street culture on daily life. From the birth of various dimensions of youth culture in the 1980s to its revolutionary moments, “Style In Revolt” invites visitors to explore the transformative power of street fashion. Through avant-garde artworks that challenge the status quo, the exhibition sparks critical thinking and ignites the audience’s imagination.

Divided into three distinct sections – “The Genesis,” “The Boom,” and “Now & Future” – “Style In Revolt” represents different stages of the development and evolution of street fashion culture. Each section seamlessly connects the progression of street culture, from its debut as a platform for music, art, and fashion to the global prominence of underground street culture. The exhibition also delves into the future of street culture, offering visitors a space to reflect and envision new possibilities.

Featuring artwork from renowned artists such as Keith Haring, the father of graffiti art, and British punk godfather Malcolm McLaren, alongside emerging talents like Donald Joseph White, “Style In Revolt” showcases a diverse range of artwork that transcends traditional artistic mediums. Graffiti, music, fashion, and more are explored, enabling visitors to engage in cross-temporal conversations with industry pioneers and opinion leaders from different eras.

The exhibition, titled “Style In Revolt Trend comes from subversion,” will run from October 18, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Admission is free from 10 am to 10 pm daily. Chengdu residents and visitors alike can witness the cultural significance of street fashion at the Chengdu SKP-S 1F T-10, located in the North Section of Tianfu Avenue, High-tech Zone, Chengdu.

“Style In Revolt” presents an immersive experience that not only celebrates the rebellious nature of street culture but also pays tribute to its transformative power. As visitors explore the exhibition, they are invited to become part of the ongoing narrative of street fashion, finding inspiration and carving their own paths in this ever-evolving cultural phenomenon.

Share this: Facebook

X

