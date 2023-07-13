Success Shines at the 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival in Hong Kong

The 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival was successfully held in Hong Kong, showcasing the talent and creativity of young filmmakers from across Asia. The festival’s Awards Ceremony took place on July 6 at Hong Kong Asia TV, and was attended by numerous celebrities in the film and television industry.

Notable attendees at the ceremony included Zhang Jizhong, Wang Jing, Yang Buting, Xu Xiaoming, Yu Rongguang, Wang Ji, Shan Zhidan, Ling Feng, Liu Yi, Wen Hao, and many others. The event was co-hosted by Na Wei, Qi Rui, Wang Zi’an, and Wang Jing.

The winners of various categories were announced during the ceremony. Zhang Tianai received the “Best Actress” award for her outstanding performance in “My Fathers and Me”, while Wang Jinsong and Gao Feng both won the “Best Actor” award. The film “Only You Can’t Miss” was recognized as the “Best Picture”. Other winners included Meng Li for “Best Supporting Actress”, Chen Minghao for “Best Supporting Actor”, Gao Liwen for “Best Newcomer Actress”, and Dong Wenhan for “Best Newcomer Actor”. The Best Short Film Award was presented to Li Xinyi, a cutting-edge female director who was highly popular among the audience.

In addition to the competitive categories, the festival also recognized the most popular actor, Xia Zhiyuan, and the most popular actress, Wu Chunyi.

During the opening remarks, Yang Buting, the former chairman of China Film Group, and Xu Xiaoming, the director of Asia Television, highlighted the importance of the festival for the youth filmmaking community. Yang Buting humorously interpreted the name of Wu Wenhao, the director of the Asian Film Association and founder of the Asian International Youth Film Festival, praising his skills in action design, scheduling, and script creation.

Renowned director Zhang Jizhong expressed his optimism about the rise of youth films, describing them as a reflection of the growth and potential of national cinema. He commended the works of young directors and actors, emphasizing the improvement of imagination and production capabilities in recent years, particularly in the sci-fi genre, which has gained global recognition.

Director Wang Jing, who entered the industry at a young age, encouraged more young people to pursue careers in filmmaking. He advised young filmmakers to focus on audience approval rather than winning awards, emphasizing the significance of connecting with viewers.

The film “Farmer Academician”, directed and starred by Yu Rongguang, won the “Best Public Welfare Film” award. Yu Rongguang expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his work in Hong Kong, a place he considers his blessed land. He acknowledged his mentor Xu Xiaoming for guiding him in his filmmaking journey and emphasized the importance of working together to promote Asian films on the global stage.

Famous actor Wang Ji expressed her happiness at being part of such a young film festival, which is only in its third year. She hopes that the Asian International Youth Film Festival will continue to grow and become the most prestigious film festival in Asia.

The 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival demonstrated the abundance of talent and potential among young filmmakers in Asia. With celebrated industry professionals and rising stars in attendance, the festival celebrated and acknowledged the achievements of these talented individuals. The event served as a platform for young filmmakers to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and gain recognition for their contributions to the Asian film industry.