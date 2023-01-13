Home Entertainment Sui Tang, who was defrauded of NT$600,000, sued for grievances: that is all his belongings | Fraud reunion | The Epoch Times
[The Epoch Times, January 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Taiwanese artist Sonia Sui, who played the role of a fraudster in the Lunar New Year movie “Fraud Reunion”, recently told the show that she is completely opposite to the character in the play Experience: When she was in her 20s, she was once borrowed by a close elder friend. At that time, she received a call requesting the call and lent all her belongings of NT$600,000 without thinking. Unexpectedly, the other party disappeared with the whole family.

Sui Tang recently revealed on the talk show “Let’s Like Tonight” that she debuted as a model. Before the Chinese New Year just after working, she went shopping with her mother to buy new year’s goods, and suddenly received a help from the proprietress of the spa shop she knew well. Telephone.

The other party said on the phone that there was a problem with his store’s funds and his husband’s condition was not good, and he wanted to borrow a sum of money for turnover. Sui Tang said in the show that since she is a frequent customer, the proprietress usually cares about her very much and always asks about her health, making her firmly believe that the other party will definitely pay back the money she borrowed. (Click to watch the video)

Sui Tang was only in his 20s at the time, and the deposit happened to be about NT$600,000 that the other party asked for. When Sui Tang immediately ran to the bank to remit the money, her mother heard that she wanted to take out all the money and lend it to a friend. Although she was surprised, she didn’t forcefully stop her. She just reminded her: “You must be clear in your heart that you may not get back the money you borrowed. You might have to treat it like throwing it into the water!” She told her to be mentally prepared before borrowing it.

Unexpectedly, what my mother said became a prophecy. Sui Tang said that after only half a year, the spa shop disappeared, and the proprietress’ whole family evaporated. Later she learned that the store went bankrupt, and Sui Tang’s “full net worth” at that time was really in vain.

Sui Tang revealed that her mother said to her afterwards: “Didn’t I tell you before?” The host Luo Shifeng laughed and said: “Mom is an accomplice!” The audience laughed.

Although this experience taught Sui Tang a lesson, Sui Tang revealed that she was deceived more than once. Now, if she meets a close friend to borrow money again, she is soft-hearted and says that she still can’t bear to refuse, but she will reserve the amount. During the conversation, some guests brought up topics full of positive energy such as “accumulating virtue” and “whatever you lose, you will gain”.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei

