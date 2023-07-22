Summer in Denmark – Part II: The forest

At the airport in Copenhagen we rented a car and within 45 minutes we were already in the forest.

The destination: glamping at the Camp Adventure site (which starred in Time magazine’s list of the 200 best places in the world for 2019). The term “glamping” implies that the place has something to do with camping, and indeed the cabins are based on yurt tents, but you have to make a real effort to pay attention to the origins of the tents. There is a large deck, there is a kitchen, a place to cook on the fire and a bath with a window to the view (the Eyal family will come to visit at least twice a day).

The place itself is a park suitable for families with aesthetic ninja facilities, but those who are not interested in taking part in this celebration will not even feel that it is happening. The “tents” have separate parking and their view is in the opposite direction.

What can be done there:

The idea is not to do anything, just to immerse yourself in a pomo-free atmosphere. In the lack of action you can combine: a bath, a sauna with a view, walks in the forest, trips to the nearest supermarket.

>>>

In the forest, there’s no need to try to relax. Just go outside and Nature will work her magic to relax and restore you. Studies show that people feel more relaxed after just fifteen minutes of being in nature. And they report feeling greater vitality, too. Being surrounded by aliveness literally makes us feel more alive

(from The Healing Magic of Forest Bathing: Finding Calm, Creativity, and Connection in the Natural World by Julia Flavin)

>>>

Still, recommendations involving leaving the cabin/tent:

Climb the Forest Tower. A spiral architectural wonder at a height of 45 meters, just a few minutes’ walk from the cabin. Thanks to the fact that the structure is spiral and has no stairs, you won’t feel like it’s an extreme activity: just climb leisurely and see the forest from above.

Gisselfeld Monastery – Ten minutes drive. A park with a castle and botanical gardens built by the same architect who built the botanical garden in Copenhagen (I got the recommendations and information from Dar Rotem, it’s worth checking her highlights before every trip).

>>>

Serving suggestion:

T-shirt. When we were there, even if it was cool in the morning, by 10 it was getting hot (not as hot as in Israel, as hot as in Denmark) /// comfortable pants that can be worn later in the city as well, if there is a plan to go to the city /// a brimmed hat. Excellent against both sun and rain. By the way, I found this excellent hat in a workwear store near the local supermarket /// Backpack. If you really arrived in Denmark with a Kanken bag, don’t take your eyes off it because almost everyone there walks around with such a bag and you may accidentally continue on the road with the wrong bag (as the well-known proverb says: maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad) /// comfortable shoes (If you want to assimilate with them later in Copenhagen then as of July 23 – the rougher the better)

>>>

The first song at a Bruce Springsteen concert is my anthem these days:

we made a promise we swore we’d always remember

No retreat, baby, no surrender