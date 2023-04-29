Sun Kil Moon – Raging Bull’s Jaw

Through at the latest Raging Bull’s Jawanother single released without much fanfare, the question now really arises as to whether Mark Kozelek would prefer a new one Sun Kil Moonalbum (and thus of course also a broader public attention).

Thematically and stylistically he follows the path of The Doorbells Are Ringing, Black Perch and Nervous to Fly not only further – which also means that he gives his loyal companion Rachel Haden even more limelight: this time the sister of Petra and Tanya is allowed to take over entire verses single-handedly (in structural alternation with Kozelek), before the one on a hopeful-contemplative one Acoustic guitar in patient slow motion undulating number at the very end allowing the harmonies to grow, stroking the strings more expansively and bringing the two voices together in a duet.

The perspective of the relationship breaking latest news, including numerous well-known motifs – fish analogies, boxing match references and a snotty Kozelek under the eyes of the parents-in-law – does not change the unctuous tone, regardless of the narrator, in which the lyrical I and protagonist (i.e. probably Kozelek himself) the belly is brushed. The tenor throughout is more or less how absolutely top-notch the male part of the couple is – quirky at times, but also practically perfect as a result.

Which then, standing alone without a superordinate album context, seems a bit weary and presumptuously pompous as well as affected, even despite the accusations against Kozelek it seems unpleasantly inappropriate and blase. Beyond these texts, which often trigger a certain sense of shame, the slowed-down works Raging Bull’s Jaw in a flow with the previous three singles, however, from a purely musical point of view very fine (although as the weakest of the pieces). Which is why, from the material that has already been published, one finally begins to wish for a complete package in a coherent narrative.

