Sun Li Takes Her Children on a Travel Adventure Across Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia

Chinese actress Sun Li recently embarked on a family vacation, taking her two children to explore the vibrant cities of Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. The famous star, known for her role in “The Legend of Zhen Huan in the Harem,” captured the attention of netizens as she shared their travel adventures on Weibo.

Sun Li, accompanied by her husband Deng Chao, balanced their schedules to ensure quality family time for their 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. While Sun Li set off on this memorable trip with their children, Deng Chao headed to the UK to witness the thrilling finale of Wimbledon. This division of responsibilities exemplifies their dedication to prioritize family bonds, refraining from undertaking professional projects when the other is occupied.

Amidst their vacation, Sun Li was unexpectedly spotted by netizens in Universal Studios Singapore. Witnesses were surprised to see the talented actress wandering about the amusement park, but they noted that she appeared to be accompanied by friends rather than her family.

One photo shared by Sun Li caught the attention of many netizens. The snapshot featured the actress from behind, holding the hands of her son and daughter. Startlingly, it was observed that her children had grown remarkably tall, nearly reaching Sun Li’s height. Comments poured in, expressing astonishment at how swiftly time had passed and how rapidly Sun Li’s children were growing. Netizens reminisced about a trip the family took during summer vacation in 2018, remarking on their transformation from children to teenagers over the course of a few short years.

Analyzing the physical traits of Sun Li’s children, netizens speculated on their resemblance to their famous parents. While Sun Li’s son is said to bear a striking resemblance to Deng Chao in the area of eyebrows and eyes, his features below the nose bear a stronger resemblance to his mother. This observation sparked conversations among fans, delighting in the unique blend of traits inherited from their celebrity parents.

Throughout their journey, Sun Li remained a loving and devoted mother, captured in a heartwarming image where she held her daughter Xiaohua with her left hand, while her right rested on her son Waitan’s shoulder. Waitan, who is now 12 years old, nearly matches his mother’s impressive height, astonishing netizens once again with his rapid growth.

Sun Li’s family vacation has not only allowed her to recharge and create cherished memories with her children but has also given fans a glimpse into her personal life. As the trip comes to an end, followers eagerly await more updates from the beloved actress, while also marveling at the remarkable growth of her children and the love that binds their family together.

