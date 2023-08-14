Home » Super easy eggplant rolls
Super easy eggplant rolls

Super easy eggplant rolls

Ingredients:
– 1 large eggplant
– 150g chicken fillet
– 1 avocado
– ½ chopped onion
– grated mozzarella
– basil and pepper
– 350 g fried tomatoes
– olive oil
– ice
– sal

Preparation

Cut the aubergines into thin slices with a knife or a mandolin. Put them in a container with water, a little salt and ice for 5-10 minutes. Then, strain the water and dry them with kitchen paper.

Add a drizzle of olive oil to a frying pan with the laminated aubergines (not stacked), so that they soften and be able to make the rolls.

Grill the chicken fillets and chop them. Add them to a bowl with avocado crushed with a fork and the chopped onion.

Make the eggplant rolls by putting one or two tablespoons of the filling in the center of the eggplant sheet and roll them up. In a baking dish on a bed of fried tomato, place the rolls and add the grated mozzarella, basil and black pepper on top.

Put in the oven at 200°C, previously heated, for about 15 minutes, making sure they don’t burn.


