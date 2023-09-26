Home » Super Junior Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Special Fan Meeting
Entertainment

Super Junior Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Special Fan Meeting

by admin
Super Junior Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Special Fan Meeting

Super Junior Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Special Fan Meeting

China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn

On September 26, it was reported by Korean media that popular boy group Super Junior is celebrating its 18th debut anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the group has decided to hold an 18th anniversary fan meeting, taking place in two sessions.

According to reports, Super Junior will be hosting the “SUPER JUNIOR 18TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EVENT (1t’s 8lue)” fan meeting. This event will be held at Kyung Hee University in Seoul on November 4, with two sessions at 2 pm and 7 pm, respectively, in the Peace Hall.

This fan meeting comes one year and seven months after Super Junior’s “SUPER JUNIOR Japan Special Event 2022 ~ Return of the KING~” held at Saitama Super Arena in Japan back in April 2022. Members including Teuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will be present at the upcoming event to spend a special time with their devoted fans.

In other news, Super Junior’s contract with their agency SM has expired, leading some members to decide not to renew their contracts and instead switch to new management companies. Members Donghae and Eunhyuk have decided to merge and open a new company.

As Super Junior’s 18th debut anniversary approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the memorable fan meeting that will showcase the group’s longstanding success and celebrate their incredible journey in the entertainment industry.

See also  The prequel movie "Ace Agent: Origin" will be screened in North America with a full sense of comics_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

The Evita Games are already celebrating their 75th...

The Office Reboot: Original Cast Set to Return...

Tommy Hilfiger Pays Tribute to Hip Hop Culture...

It is now urgent to generate safer territories

Milan Beauty Week, the event that celebrates the...

Louis Vuitton Collaborates with Yayoi Kusama Once Again...

violent assault against a family put an entire...

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Celebrate Milestones with...

The splendid senselessness of the Talking Heads

Vans and Dime Launch Rowley XLT Co-Branded Shoes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy