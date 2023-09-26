Super Junior Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Special Fan Meeting

On September 26, it was reported by Korean media that popular boy group Super Junior is celebrating its 18th debut anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the group has decided to hold an 18th anniversary fan meeting, taking place in two sessions.

According to reports, Super Junior will be hosting the “SUPER JUNIOR 18TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EVENT (1t’s 8lue)” fan meeting. This event will be held at Kyung Hee University in Seoul on November 4, with two sessions at 2 pm and 7 pm, respectively, in the Peace Hall.

This fan meeting comes one year and seven months after Super Junior’s “SUPER JUNIOR Japan Special Event 2022 ~ Return of the KING~” held at Saitama Super Arena in Japan back in April 2022. Members including Teuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will be present at the upcoming event to spend a special time with their devoted fans.

In other news, Super Junior’s contract with their agency SM has expired, leading some members to decide not to renew their contracts and instead switch to new management companies. Members Donghae and Eunhyuk have decided to merge and open a new company.

As Super Junior’s 18th debut anniversary approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the memorable fan meeting that will showcase the group’s longstanding success and celebrate their incredible journey in the entertainment industry.

