Super web drama “Yuexiang Sweetheart” Wuxi Kai Yanxi and Zhao Yingzi co-starred in the dark CP for the first time-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Super web drama “Yuexiang Sweetheart” Wuxi Kai Yanxi and Zhao Yingzi co-starred in the dark CP for the first time

On the morning of April 20th, produced by Jiangsu Xixi Film and Television Culture Industry Co., Ltd., starring Yanxi and Zhao Yingzi, Xu Kaixin, Lu Siheng, Li Yuanzhen, Chang Xiyuan, Chen Yuxi, Li Junhao, Yao Anlian, Yu Xiaohui, Zhu Yaying, etc. The super web drama “Yuexiang Sweetheart” co-starred by old film and television forces was launched in Dangkou Ancient Town, Wuxi. As a new force in the film and television industry, Yanxi and Zhao Yingzi jointly starred in the dark CP for the first time, and they will stage a sadomasochistic love and hatred in the family struggle. It is reported that this work with a total investment of over 20 million yuan is truly “Made in Wuxi”. From project incubation, script polishing, framing and shooting to post-production, it is all completed by a first-line web drama production team. The whole drama will show the beautiful scenery of Wuxi at a glance. The reporter learned that the whole drama will be shot at nearly a hundred points in Wuxi. The drama will be filmed for 60 days and is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2024. Reappearance of business feud Yanxi Zhao Yingzi wants to carry the sweet abuse to the end The super web drama “Yuexiang Sweetheart” combines the elements of the most popular film and television dramas at the moment. The plot revolves around making incense. The heroine Yun Yuehan played by Zhao Yingzi is the descendant of the incense making family. She was born with a golden spoon in her mouth. “Lying flat salted fish”, but sudden changes in the family, the death of the mother made the secret recipe of family incense making face loss. Yun Yuehan is determined to regain her strength and find the formula of Yunjiaxiang. In the process, she meets her childhood sweetheart – Yu Chize played by Yanxi. I also reaped my own happiness. Bo Yun’s treacherous business wars intertwined, and the sweet and abusive dark CP make the plot ups and downs and interlocking. At the opening ceremony, Yanxi and Zhao Yingzi said that the emotional line between the two is an evenly matched contest, “sweet enough, but also cruel enough.” Hundreds of beautiful scenery in Wuxi Highlight the unique charm of Jiangnan culture As a super web drama “Made in Wuxi”, “Yuexiang Sweetheart” started writing the script as early as March last year. It took nearly a year of pre-production and three months of preparation before the filming officially started. The filming location of the main scene will be completed in Dangkou Ancient Town. As “China‘s famous historical and cultural town” and “China‘s photography creation base”, Dangkou Ancient Town has a long history, numerous relics, profound cultural heritage, and has cultivated many historical celebrities. Here is the Huashi Yizhuang known as “the first Yizhuang in the south of the Yangtze River”, the book printing workshop “Huitongguan” of Huasui, the originator of copper movable type printing, and Wang Shen, the songwriter of “Singing the Motherland”, and the first steam ship “Huang Tongguan”. Hua Hengfang, the designer of Huhao, Hua Junwu, a master of cartoons, Qian Mu, a master of Chinese studies, Qian Weichang, the “father of mechanics”…Combined with rich and profound natural resources, it has formed a unique cultural feature, which is a typical An ancient town in the south of the Yangtze River. “The reason why I went to shoot in the ancient town of Dangkou is because the antique scene fits the theme of inheritance very well. “Yang Bin, chairman of Jiangsu Xixi Film and Television Culture Industry Co., Ltd., revealed that many big scenes in “Yuexiang Sweetheart” will be filmed in Dangkou Ancient Town. Repeated polishing, and strive to give the audience a textured visual experience. Yang Bin expressed the hope that this film can also allow audiences across the country to appreciate the charm of the Jiangnan water town again and feel Wuxi's unique cultural business card. In addition to the drama, The audience will also see the small bridges and flowing water in the south of the Yangtze River, the sunset in the Three Kingdoms City, the bustling downtown in the central city, and the landmark buildings of Wuxi will also be revealed one by one. Create "Wuxi Original" Leverage the cultural industry with high-quality works "Looking at the whole country, there are too many film and television bases to enumerate. How to develop in a wrong place and build our unique advantages, we need to start from the source." Yang Bin, the founder of Xixi Cultural and Creative Park, said that he hopes to use the production model of "Yuexiang Sweetheart" to create a new path. Different from traditional film and television parks – support original works. Prior to this, Xixi Cultural and Creative Industrial Park has co-produced more than 40 film and television dramas, such as “Crossing the Yalu River” produced by CCTV, “Meeting the Season” produced by Sunshine at Noon, and the major historical TV series “Ours” produced by the Central Propaganda Department. New Era Take-off” and “The Gate of Rebirth” produced by the Ministry of Public Security have accumulated a lot of experience. Xixi Cultural and Creative Industry Park will pay more attention to the function of film and television copyright trading center in addition to film and television cultural filming base, film and television talent training, and co-production services. For this reason, the park has signed a number of original screenwriters, among which Wuxi local screenwriters accounted for 60%, there are many well-known writers such as Gao Zhongtai, Shen Kangming, Zhu Zhen, etc., and there are also national top writers, such as the first-line youth literature best-selling author Ziyue, who wrote There is a representative work “Xia You Qiao Mu, Ya Wang Paradise”, and the two parties have established an in-depth strategic cooperation. The screenwriter of this online drama also has a strong background, from Fenghuan Studio, who participated in the incubation of the hit drama “Starfall Congealed into Sugar” that was aired not long ago. “Only with good works and good content can we leverage the cultural industry chain and create more popular theme works in line with contemporary mainstream values ​​in the park.” Yang Bin introduced that Xixi Cultural and Creative Park has inherent advantages in creating original IP, and there are many colleges and universities in the surrounding areas. More than 10,000 college students, as well as the film and television colleges with professional counterparts, are themselves a “creative bonanza”. What companies need to think about is how to use these resources to let the inspiration and creation of college students bloom, and also inject fresh water into the cultural and creative park. After the completion of this web drama, more IP incubation will be conducted to test the waters, and we will strive to produce 2-3 original dramas produced by Xixi Cultural and Creative Park within a year. It is worth mentioning that this drama has gathered many popular actors of the new generation to form a brand-new fresh CP, and there are many gold medal drama bones to help out. I believe that with the blessing of good content and excellent production team, "Yuexiangtian "Heart" will definitely be a good drama that we can look forward to.

