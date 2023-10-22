Home » Supreme and Nike Collaborate on New Co-Branded Sneaker: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low
Entertainment

Supreme and Nike Collaborate on New Co-Branded Sneaker: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low

by admin
Supreme and Nike Collaborate on New Co-Branded Sneaker: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low

Supreme and Nike to Release Co-Branded Shoe: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low

After much anticipation, the highly-awaited collaboration between Supreme and Nike has finally been unveiled with the introduction of the Nike SB Air Darwin Low. Sneaker enthusiasts were given a first look at the co-branded shoe earlier this week, and now, thanks to sneaker intelligence account Private Selection, an on-feet picture of the shoe has also been released.

Originally released in 1994, the Air Darwin was designed by the renowned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. It gained significant popularity after being publicly worn by basketball superstar Dennis Rodman. The focal point of this unique collaboration is the transformation of the original basketball shoe design into a low-cut skateboard shoe style, with the upper being constructed from canvas material.

While not officially confirmed, reports suggest that the Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low collection will offer four new colorways. Sneaker enthusiasts can expect these exciting designs to hit stores in the spring and summer of 2024. This collaboration is already generating buzz among sneakerheads and fans of both Supreme and Nike.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low joint series as further details are released. Sneaker enthusiasts are advised to keep a close eye on this highly-anticipated release, as it is sure to make waves in the world of streetwear and sneaker culture.

See also  Concert of Cuban Regime Defenders, Buena Fe, Cancelled in Spain

You may also like

ENDSEEKER – Global Worming

Maluma Delivers Emotional Performance and Announces Girlfriend’s Pregnancy...

The Chinese Festival Series Presents a Spectacular Episode...

FAEDED REALITY – Thrash metal band from Vienna...

Colombian Actress Alejandra Villafañe Remembered for Her Contributions...

Zhang Han’s Uncooperative Attitude and Black Facial Expressions...

ERNIE FLEETENKIEKER – Ernie Fleetenkieker’s Metal Manifesto

Ángela Aguilar Defends Her Roots and Asks to...

Exploring the Creators’ Journey: Insights from the Hugo...

GOST – Dark Electronic artist signed by Metal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy