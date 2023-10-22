Supreme and Nike Collaborate on New Co-Branded Sneaker: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low

Supreme and Nike to Release Co-Branded Shoe: The Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low

After much anticipation, the highly-awaited collaboration between Supreme and Nike has finally been unveiled with the introduction of the Nike SB Air Darwin Low. Sneaker enthusiasts were given a first look at the co-branded shoe earlier this week, and now, thanks to sneaker intelligence account Private Selection, an on-feet picture of the shoe has also been released.

Originally released in 1994, the Air Darwin was designed by the renowned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. It gained significant popularity after being publicly worn by basketball superstar Dennis Rodman. The focal point of this unique collaboration is the transformation of the original basketball shoe design into a low-cut skateboard shoe style, with the upper being constructed from canvas material.

While not officially confirmed, reports suggest that the Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low collection will offer four new colorways. Sneaker enthusiasts can expect these exciting designs to hit stores in the spring and summer of 2024. This collaboration is already generating buzz among sneakerheads and fans of both Supreme and Nike.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Supreme x Nike SB Air Darwin Low joint series as further details are released. Sneaker enthusiasts are advised to keep a close eye on this highly-anticipated release, as it is sure to make waves in the world of streetwear and sneaker culture.

