Supreme Collaborates with MF DOOM for 2023 Autumn Joint Series: A Tribute to a Rap Legend

Supreme Collaborates with MF Doom for 2023 Autumn Joint Series

After recently releasing the “Rammellzee” joint series of shoes with Nike SB, Supreme has now announced a new collaboration with the late rapper MF Doom. The highly anticipated collection is set to be released in the autumn of 2023.

For those unfamiliar with MF Doom, his real name was Daniel Dumile, born in 1971 and raised in Long Island, New York. In his early days, he co-founded the graffiti crew KMD with his younger brother Dingilizwe. By the late 1980s, KMD evolved into a rap group with three members, including Daniel, who went by the name Zev Love X, DJ Subroc (Dingilizwe), and Onyx the Birthstone Kid. Their debut album, “Mr. Hood,” released in 1991, was well received by critics and fans alike.

Tragedy struck in 1993 when Dingilizwe passed away in a car accident while KMD was in the process of preparing their second album, “Black Bastards.” Following his brother’s death, Daniel disappeared from the public eye.

Years later, Daniel reemerged at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, performing with a stocking over his face. He soon adopted a metal mask as his signature attire. In 1997, he released his first single, “Dead Bent,” under the name MF DOOM. The following year, Daniel released his debut solo album, “Operation: Doomsday.” Over the next decade, he would release six albums under different aliases, collaborating with artists such as Madlib and creating highly anticipated projects like “Madvillainy” in 2004.

Tragically, MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of immeasurable influence on future artists. His masterful creativity and enigmatic persona made him a revered figure in rap history.

In honor of MF DOOM’s contributions to the music world, Supreme has curated a special joint series for their 2023 autumn lineup. The collection will include a hoodie, t-shirt, fur hat, and other items, all paying tribute to the late legend. The release is scheduled for September 7, and it will be available in Japan and Seoul on September 9.

Fans and enthusiasts of both Supreme and MF DOOM are eagerly awaiting the launch of this collaborative collection. It promises to be a fitting homage to an artist who made a profound impact on the hip-hop genre. Make sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for the release of this highly anticipated joint series.

