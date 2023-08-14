Supreme Unveils Clothing Items for 2023 Autumn-Winter Collection: Jackets, Sweaters, Trousers, and More

Supreme Unveils Clothing Items for 2023 Autumn and Winter Series

Previously, Supreme had announced the first image photo of the 2023 autumn and winter series, and now the brand has released clothing items such as jackets, sweaters, and trousers.

This season’s outerwear items are exceptionally rich, as Supreme collaborates with Umbro to bring sports windbreakers. Additionally, outerwear made with GORE-TEX materials, various work outerwear, coach outerwear, long coats, down jackets, double-sided outerwear, leather clothes, and tannin jackets are also featured. Notably, the embroidered baseball jacket stands out, with brand words embroidered on the back and various cloth labels covering the front.

When it comes to pants, Supreme offers a wide range of options including jeans, leather pants, work pants, sports pants, shorts, and trousers made with GORE-TEX. These various styles can be easily matched with the aforementioned jackets to form a complete set. Furthermore, the collection features “American Psycho” inspired styles, as well as Polo series sweaters, hooded sweaters, cardigans, and other clothing items.

Fans of the brand can look forward to the launch of Supreme’s new 2023 autumn and winter series on August 17, which will be available in Japan starting on August 19. Stay tuned for more updates and ensure you don’t miss out on this highly anticipated collection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

