Alessia Marcuzzi Reveals Her Secret to Maintaining a Physique and Energy at 50: Gyrotonic

Alessia Marcuzzi Reveals Gyrotonic as Latest Training Methodology for the Upcoming Season of Boomerissima

There are still three months left until the highly anticipated second season of Boomerissima, the popular program on Rai 2. However, Alessia Marcuzzi, the 50-year-old Roman presenter, is not wasting a moment of time. With a physique and energy to be envied by younger colleagues, Marcuzzi knows that good intentions alone are not enough to always stay on top. She puts a lot of effort into the gym and specific workouts. And in one of her latest posts on Instagram, Marcuzzi revealed the latest training methodology that she has been experimenting with: Gyrotonic.

Gyrotonic is a workout that simultaneously targets joints, muscles, tendons, and ligaments through three-dimensional movements performed in circular motions under constant control. This revolutionary training method involves the entire musculoskeletal system and utilizes machinery. Alessia Marcuzzi seems to have had great benefits from this workout.

In a post accompanying a video, Marcuzzi shared the story of the inventor of Gyrotonic, Juliu Horvath. He is a former dancer who, after an Achilles tendon injury, created this incredible machine to recover the functionality of his body. Marcuzzi was so intrigued by the story that she went to Wikipedia to learn more about him and this type of training. Among the benefits of Gyrotonic, Marcuzzi highlighted an increase in the functional capacity of the spine, which makes it less prone to injuries and promotes correct and elegant posture. Additionally, Gyrotonic helps reduce the accumulation of stress microtraumas, while considerably increasing flexibility, endurance, tonicity, strength, and agility.

Although Gyrotonic is not a new concept in terms of training, it has gained popularity among many VIPs in recent years. Marcuzzi’s movements with the machine have managed to pique the curiosity of many fans, who noticed something sensual about them. However, for the presenter, the only thing that matters is the results on her physique. She exclaimed, “It’s really crazy, my body is reborn!”

Fans of Boomerissima are eagerly awaiting the second season, and thanks to Alessia Marcuzzi’s dedication to her fitness, she is sure to shine on the screen. The Gyrotonic training methodology has not only helped Marcuzzi maintain her youthful physique but has also provided her with numerous health benefits. With three months left until the premiere, Marcuzzi will continue to impress and inspire others to prioritize their well-being.

