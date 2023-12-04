Home » Supreme’s Latest Collaboration with blackmeans: Hand-Painted Leather and Hardcore Punk Fashion
Supreme Launches New Collaboration with blackmeans

Last week, Supreme launched a joint series with The North Face, and now the popular streetwear brand is unveiling its latest collaboration with Japan’s top leather brand, blackmeans. Known for exploring hardcore punk subculture through the lens of traditional Japanese craftsmanship, blackmeans was co-founded in 2008 by brothers Yujiro Komatsu, Tomoko Moriya, and Takamoto and Masatomo Ariga. The brand has set extremely high standards for structure and quality in interpreting the punk aesthetic, with essential items like leather jackets and hand-stitched trousers named after the word “burakumin,” referencing 18th-century Japanese leather craftsmen.

The new collaboration between Supreme and blackmeans will feature hand-painted leather motorcycle jackets, hand-sewn sweaters and jeans, T-shirts, hand-painted belts, and lighter holster key rings. The collection is set to be officially released on December 7 in Japan and Seoul, with a later release date of December 9th. Fans of both brands are encouraged to keep an eye out for the highly anticipated release.

