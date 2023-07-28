Surprise: the list of concentrates of Boca vs. Independent with two unexpected returns

Boca prepare to play against Independent this Saturday on the 27th date, the last of the Professional Soccer Leaguewith his head set more on the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. But Jorge Almiron He does not put anyone to rest and he did so with the definition of the list of concentrates in which the prominent names of always appear. And also two unexpected returns.

Alan Varela seemed to have said goodbye without playing in Boca’s last game at home, but its sale to Porto it is not confirmed yet. And for that reason, Almirón decided to use it again and would start against Independiente. He is one of the names that reappears on the list of Boca concentrates after being absent. The other is the red frames.

The Boca captain returns after his last muscle injury and the controversy of his trip to USA. Following his knee injury, Rojo first played on reserve and missed out on first division games before re-injuring himself. Now, Almirón’s decision is to already have Rojo directly among the concentrates and he could add minutes against Independiente before the Copa Libertadores duel on Wednesday with National in Montevideo.

Possible formation vs. the Red

In principle, the formation of Boca against Independiente would be the same that Almirón used in practice this Friday, one day before the game in Avellaneda, this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. The team would form with: Sergio Romero; Marcelo Weigandt, Nicolás Figal, Nahuel Valentini, Valentín Barco; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernandez; Norberto Briasco, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos.

The summoned of Boca vs. Independent

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero and Javier García. Defenders: Agustín Sández, Frank Fabra, Marcos Rojo, Aaron Anselmino. Marcelo Weigandt, Nahuel Valentini, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Figal. Midfielders: Valentín Barco, Ezequiel Fernández, Alan Varela, Diego González, Juan Ramírez, Cristian Medina, Esteban Rolón. Forwards: Julián Carrasco, Brandon Cortés, Darío Benedetto, Exequiel Zeballos, Miguel Merentiel and Norberto Briasco.