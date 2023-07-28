Health Foundation celebrates World Hepatitis Day

Today is the day to fight this disease.

On “World Hepatitis Day”, the Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation calls for prevention, timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease. According to the records, there are 1,100,000 deaths annually worldwide caused by hepatitis B and C.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a number of health problems and can be fatal. The five main strains of the hepatitis virus are types A, B, C, D, and E.

Viral hepatitis is a silent killer, claiming numerous lives each year, with symptoms appearing only late in the disease. In the Americas, nearly 80,000 new hepatitis B and C infections emerge each year, most of which go unnoticed.

Together, we can eliminate hepatitis in the Americas region and achieve PAHO’s elimination goals by 2030. Let’s reduce the number of new cases and avoid unnecessary deaths caused by hepatitis B and C infections.

worrying figures

-1,100,000 annual deaths caused by hepatitis B and C.

-9,400,000 people receive treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus infection.

-10% of people with chronic hepatitis B are diagnosed with the infection, and 22% of them receive treatment.

-42% of children worldwide have access to the neonatal dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.

