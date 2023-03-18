Home Entertainment Survival thriller “Fall” officially announced that a sequel is in development | Hypebeast
The survival thriller movie “Fall” which will be released in 2022 has been well received for its psychological fear caused by being trapped in high altitudes and the ups and downs of the plot. Not only did it reach a box office of $21 million at a cost of $3 million. Popular. As the saying goes, strike while the iron is hot. According to “Deadline” reports, its team is now developing a sequel, which is expected to officially start filming later this year.

As of now, little is known about “Fall 2”. The creators have previously stated that they are still brewing ideas, while sources have revealed that although it is unknown whether the sequel will use the same character actors, Grace Caroline, who plays the heroine Becky Currey and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays his father, have some returning potential.

Originally supposed to be rated R-rated “Fall” because of a lot of foul language and bloody images, after Lionsgate obtained the film copyright, it used artificial intelligence dubbing technology to repair many vulgar remarks, and the final edit was rated PG-13, making it more suitable Playing in theaters, attracting a more diverse audience; with the success of the first one, it is expected that “Fall 2” may develop in a more daring direction, and it may be interesting to restore the R rating, after all, the evaluation is still Some voices think that it is not exciting enough for people who are not afraid of heights, and some logical contradictions are easy to play. Interested readers may wish to wait for more news.

