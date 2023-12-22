Suspect of Tupac Shakur’s murder now says he made it all up for money

© BELGAIMAGE

In September, Duane Keith Davis was arrested for the murder of the famous rapper Tupac Shakur, but now he is asking to be released on bail. He claims he made up his confession for money.

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:17 PM

The trial will have to wait until June next year, but Duane Keith Davis – Keefe D for short – is trying to be released on bail until then. He was arrested in September as the main suspect in the murder of Tupac Shakur in September 1996. The then 25-year-old rapper had just come from a Mike Tyson boxing match and rode with Death Row Records boss Marion ‘Suge’ Knight through Las Vegas when they were both shot. Shakur succumbed to his injuries a week later. (Read more below the photo)

Duane Davis in court. — © AP

In a series of YouTube videos and the book Compton Street legend, Davis boasted about his role in the murder. While awaiting trial, he is now seeking bail, claiming he fabricated the confession. The statements about the shooting served only as entertainment, and he saw others benefiting financially from the case. This is written by the British newspaper The Sun, which was able to view the legal document.

READ ALSO: After 27 years, finally a breakthrough in the murder of hip-hop icon Tupac? Police arrest key suspect

READ ALSO: Family members of Tupac Shakur respond to breakthrough in 27-year-old murder case: “This is a tipping point”

Suge, as a surviving victim, could corroborate his story, Davis’ lawyers emphasize. “They have known each other for fifty years. If Duane’s story from the book was true – that they looked at each other just before the shot – then Knight should have recognized him.”

Davis also faced a life sentence for drug crimes. According to his lawyers, he was encouraged to confess to the murder in exchange for immunity. He is now seeking release with house arrest and electronic monitoring until trial. He is said to have turned his back on the drug environment for years, and is struggling with his health after colon cancer and heart problems now that he is in jail. (eadp)

Share this: Facebook

X

