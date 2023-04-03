The fantasy action movie “Fengshen Gaiden: Lei Zhenzi” is produced by Jiangsu Tianlian Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. The official announcement of the film will be broadcast exclusively on the iQiyi platform on April 9. Starring young actors Zhao Jie, Yu Li, Hong Kong actor Xu Shaoqiang and Internet celebrity actor Wu Chunyi, the superb acting skills of the actors contributed to a good film. Xu Shaoqiang is a savage, and Internet celebrity Wu Chunyi is sexy and enchanting in the film, which is worth watching. The film was shot in Hengdian and directed by the young director Chen Feng. The film combines fantasy, action, ancient costume and love. The picture is beautiful and fantastic, and it is worth watching. The theme of Fengshen has been enduring for a long time, and this film brings you brand new creative content.

Xia Ding was originally a child of the general’s family in Xiqi City. The barbarians invaded and killed Xia Ding’s parents and all the soldiers of Xiqi City. Xia Ding fled to Taiping Town. He was bullied by Nof, the son of the chief of the town guard. However, in order to protect the people in Taiping Town, Xia Ding fought against evil dragons and wolves. When the barbarians invaded Taiping Town, Xia Ding finally knew that he was the feathered man chosen by Thor. Thunderbolts, battle barbarians and witches. In the end, Xia Ding turned into Lei Zhenzi to help Ji Chang defeat King Zhou…