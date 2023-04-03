Home Technology New report finds Windows 11 usage hits new high, installed on 1 in 5 PCs
New report finds Windows 11 usage hits new high, installed on 1 in 5 PCs

StatCounter’s latest statistics have been released. The March 2023 report shows that the usage rate of Windows 11 is showing an unstoppable and continuous growth. Up to now, an average of 5 Windows computers have Windows 11, and the usage rate has reached 21%.

According to the statistical results in March 2023, the growth rate of Windows 11 is about 1.81%, from 19.13% to 20.94%. But it is not only the Windows 11 operating system that has grown, Windows 10 has also risen simultaneously, but the growth rate is only 0.17%. Although the growth rate of Windows 10 is not high, it is the most important operating system for Windows PCs, with a market share of 73.48%.

As previously expected, Microsoft announced the termination of Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU) and Windows 8.1 Extended Support, allowing users to speed up upgrades, so Windows 7 users began to decrease significantly, and the current market share reached 3.72%, down 1.62% . The market share of Windows 8.1 is only 0.84%, which is 0.3% lower than that in February 2023.

According to Statcounter statistics, the following are the market shares of various versions of Windows PC in March 2023:

  • Windows 10 ： 73.48%

  • Windows 11 ： 29.94%

  • Windows 7 ： 3.72%

  • Windows 8.1 ： 0.84%

  • Windows 8 ： 0.51%

In addition, if you compare the market share statistics of other operating systems (including Android, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux and others), Windows has a market share of 28.29%, which is still the second most popular operating system on the market. Lost only to Android.

  • Android: 41.56%, down 2.32% from last month

  • Windows: 28.89%, up 0.56% from the previous month

  • iOS: 17.29%, up 0.16% from the previous month

  • macOS: 7%, up 0.33% from the previous month

  • Other operating systems: 3.05%, an increase of 0.62% from the previous month

