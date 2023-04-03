StatCounter’s latest statistics have been released. The March 2023 report shows that the usage rate of Windows 11 is showing an unstoppable and continuous growth. Up to now, an average of 5 Windows computers have Windows 11, and the usage rate has reached 21%.

According to the statistical results in March 2023, the growth rate of Windows 11 is about 1.81%, from 19.13% to 20.94%. But it is not only the Windows 11 operating system that has grown, Windows 10 has also risen simultaneously, but the growth rate is only 0.17%. Although the growth rate of Windows 10 is not high, it is the most important operating system for Windows PCs, with a market share of 73.48%.

As previously expected, Microsoft announced the termination of Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU) and Windows 8.1 Extended Support, allowing users to speed up upgrades, so Windows 7 users began to decrease significantly, and the current market share reached 3.72%, down 1.62% . The market share of Windows 8.1 is only 0.84%, which is 0.3% lower than that in February 2023.

According to Statcounter statistics, the following are the market shares of various versions of Windows PC in March 2023:

Windows 10 ： 73.48%

Windows 11 ： 29.94%

Windows 7 ： 3.72%

Windows 8.1 ： 0.84%

Windows 8 ： 0.51%

In addition, if you compare the market share statistics of other operating systems (including Android, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux and others), Windows has a market share of 28.29%, which is still the second most popular operating system on the market. Lost only to Android.

Android: 41.56%, down 2.32% from last month

Windows: 28.89%, up 0.56% from the previous month

iOS: 17.29%, up 0.16% from the previous month

macOS: 7%, up 0.33% from the previous month

Other operating systems: 3.05%, an increase of 0.62% from the previous month

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and data source: Neowin

Read more Three Hee Action Wow articles

“Bloomberg”: The user interface of watchOS 10 feels upgraded, taking Apple Watch to the next level

https://today.line.me/tw/v2/article/j7qMxea