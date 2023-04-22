Amazfit GTS 4 Mini buy cheap from 85€ (04/2023)

Was something skipped here? The manufacturer Amazfit had not introduced a mini model in the previous generation and is starting directly with the 4th generation. It promises more battery life, up to 120 sport modes and much more.

Where is the Amazfit GTS 3 Mini? The manufacturer skips this and brings directly the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini on the market. Lightweight and with improved battery life you get the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini at a price 85,00€ on Amazon.de.

Technical specifications

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Display 1,65″ AMOLED, 336 x 384p, 309 ppi Colors Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, Moonlight White battery pack 270 mAh, 15 days run time connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou App Compatibility Android 7, iOS 12 water resistance ATM 5 Dimensions | band | Weight 41,8 x 36,66 x 9,1 mm | 20 mm | 19g ohne Band

Lightweight at only 19g

„Mini“ in the past always meant a smaller, slimmed-down version of the big brother. Like the GTS 2 Mini, for example, which was the little sister of the GTS 2. Now the current GTS 4 Mini model is just as big as the older Amazfit GTS 2, but still smaller than the Amazfit GTS 3.

The screen diagonal includes here namely 1,65″ and offers with the AMOLED screen a Resolution of 336 x 384 pixelsresulting in a pixel density of 309 ppi.

Bigger but lighter

Despite the larger display, it has become lighter and only weighs 19g without bracelet. With tape it comes to almost 31g. The 9.1mm thick watch is after the ATM 5 Classification protected against water, so daily swimming or showering should not be a problem.

The touchscreen is also protected by a Anti-fingerprint coating and glass. The smartwatch does not have many buttons and so there is only one function button on the side. thanks to the AMOLED-Technik you get customizable watch faces and the matching one Always-on Display. You can also upload your own photos.

Simple, familiar design

Visually, the GTS 4 Mini is very reminiscent of the previous model, because the rounded design has also been retained here. The watch case itself is made of aluminum alloy. There is a matching colored silicone bracelet, because the GTS 4 Mini is in 4 different colors Available in Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue and Moonlight White.

Battery life of the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Very thin and very light and still finds a 270mAh Battery in it its place, which should offer up to 15 days running time. Of course, this always depends on your own use. The Load is in approx. 2h Done, there is the included magnetic charging cable.

All at the same time

The smartwatch can measure heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and stress level at the same time, which takes about 45 seconds. She has one on the bottom for that BioTracker 3.0 PPG Sensor installed, which consists of two photodiodes and an LED.

In addition to the typical breathing exercises and cycle tracking, SomnusCare also offers revised sleep tracking. In addition to taking naps into account, it analyzes the sleep quality and divides your sleep into appropriate phases.

Revised GPS

For improved tracking, the five satellite navigation systems including GPS care for. For example, the route should also be displayed on the clock. This is particularly exciting when jogging or cycling, which are two of the seven sport modes that the automatic training recognition supports.

Up to 120 sport modes and automatic tracking detection

There is also an integrated virtual pacer for jogging so that you can challenge yourself. In total there are over 120 sport modes to be found in the clock.

And normal functions?

As usual, in addition to sports and health tracking, you also get the normal functions such as weather, timer or notifications. Amazon’s Alexa is also integrated again and of course has a built-in microphone, but this cannot be used for Bluetooth calls. So no calls are possible, but you can Quick replies via SMS use, which you can also define beforehand. However, this only works for Android so far.

As you already know from the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, there are also additional 10 Mini-Apps with on the smartwatch. Everything is used and connected via Bluetooth 5.2 BLE and as you are used to, the Zepp-App for use.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Quick replies, better battery life, improved GPS, and a larger display. Some improvements are already there. What is particularly interesting is that it should be able to measure everything at once. For what it can do and what it costs, it definitely deserves a closer look.