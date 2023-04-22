The film Moc is a chess game between truth and a higher goal Culture | .a week

since it was a hunt in which high state officials also participated, it is immediately in the center of public attention. Even more so if the shooter is unknown. Even the investigative journalist (Lucia Kašová) who is trying to uncover the truth sees something nefarious about it. However, her efforts are complicated by secret service agent Steiner (Szabolcs Hajdu). His task is to mitigate the consequences of media interest and ensure that the investigation of the case goes in the desired direction – away from the culprit. The team is the Minister of the Environment Berger (Jan Kačer), who is running for the post of strategic commissioner of the Union for water. Since his opponent aims to privatize water resources, the stakes are high. However, an accident on the hunt can ruin everything.

The guilty party struggles between his conscience and what many convince him of – that he is doing it for the greater good. “The film is about an honest person who made a mistake and wants to correct it. He got into a situation where no one actually wants it. A person’s honesty is useless, harmful, and he clings to it because he thinks that if he has done something wrong, he should try to fix it.