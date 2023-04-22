Wilker’s orange tide took over the microcenter of Neiva

The Neiva mayoral candidate, accompanied by nearly 500 volunteers, toured the city’s microcenter, seeking the support of the people of Neiva through signatures.

Wilker Bautista, candidate for Mayor of Neiva for the significant group of Neiva Primero La Vida citizens, began the final stretch of collecting signatures, necessary to endorse his candidacy.

This Friday, together with a team of about 500 volunteers, the Fifth race of the Microcenter of the city was taken, to ask hundreds of Neivans to endorse him to run for mayor independently.

For a little over three hours, Wilker walked along Carrera Quinta from 6th Street to 10th Street, greeting one by one the merchants of this important corridor, informal vendors and Neivanos in general who were passing through or doing purchases or errands.

During his tour, the applicant and his team collected close to 4,000 signatures, which continue to add in their goal of reaching the 150,000 signatures that they expect to deliver on May 27 to the Registrar’s Office.

“It was a very special day, we are very happy for so much acceptance and affection of the Neivanos, of the vendors, of the merchants, of the informals, of the shoe shiners, of so many people who signed us but who also expressed their support for us. , which motivates us to continue touring the city as we have been doing, to continue receiving the love and support of the citizens,” said the candidate for the Neiva mayor’s office.

Next week Wilker will register the list with the First Life Council, which he hopes will become the strongest in the next electoral contest, and together with the 19 members, he will continue touring the city, commune by commune, seeking citizen support.