Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Sassuolo (3-0)

A brilliant Salernitana gets the better of a compliant Sassuolo.

– Fundamental and probably decisive step forward for Salernitana who with today’s victory climbs to 14th place and maintains the gap on the third from bottom unchanged. The grenades confirm their excellent form by unleashing a capital performance that stuns Sassuolo, down after just 20′. Objective practically achieved for a team that not even 12 months ago seemed doomed and which instead finds itself a handful of points from a historic double salvation;

– If in the last few games a cent was always missing to complete the proverbial euro, today nothing can really be blamed on the hosts. Like last Sunday against Turin, the grenades immediately find the advantage: this time they are good at controlling the match from start to finish and bringing home the entire spoils. Worryingagainst, the passivity of the guestswhose (however sterile) reaction from the second half produces nothing in a match to be closed as soon as possible;

– And Sassuolo too bad to be true today shows all the limits of a team that too often it runs on alternating current. If the Emilians manage to exalt themselves against the big teams, it is paradoxically in the clashes with teams of the same level that an alarming lack of spirit and motivation takes over. Also Dionisi is not convincing in the preparation and management of the match. The change of Frattesi (among the best) at the interval is emblematic, testifying to a rather premature surrender;

– It is objectively difficult to save someone in Sassuolo. The backlog department was too inattentive, although even the offensive one did not arrive today. The usually Laurientè tries until the substitution, but he is too isolated in his ideas. In the landlords well practically all: granite Gyomber and monumental Coulibaly in the middle of the field, whose performance is sealed by the 3-0 goal. Well the exteriors, with Kastanos on the shields; Very well Yeswhich also today confirms his status of another level player;

– The true mvp of the Salernitana season finale is But Paulo Sousa, whose arrival turned the season. To the already convincing draws with Milan, Inter and Turin, the Portuguese coach adds today his best performance of the season. The grenades are not only appreciated in terms of intensity and dynamism, but are also perfectly arranged on the pitch. The choices of confirming Kastanos on the left-handed out and promoting Botheim from the start are not trivial but in the end decisive: it is precisely the two, together with the usual Dia, who collect a second masterpiece goal.

The article Scattered considerations post Salernitana-Sassuolo (3-0) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

