Home » Jackie Kennedy’s Washington home is up for sale
World

Jackie Kennedy’s Washington home is up for sale

by admin
Jackie Kennedy’s Washington home is up for sale

It is a house that has intrigued Americans and foreign tourists for decades. Located in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood, this historic home was built by Thomas Beall in the late 18th century and has been home to some of America’s greatest luminaries ever since. Its most famous resident was former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. After leaving the White House, she bought this mansion and moved into it a few weeks after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Since then it has become a destination for many people who tried to browse the private life of the widow who was trying to rebuild a new life within these walls. It was in this drawing room that Mrs. Kennedy gave her testimony to the Warren Commission on her husband’s murder. However, as one of the most famous women in the world, the pressures of strangers, who often tried to peek through the windows inside the residence, prompted her to leave the house and move into an apartment in New York.

April 22, 2023 – Updated April 22, 2023 , 3:15 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Covid, the US abolishes the obligation to test for entry into the country

You may also like

Steak, salmon, steamed rice and alcohol-free beer: the...

handball fighter gračanica | Sport

Usa, foreign hackers attack schools: 401 false alarms...

Australian media: Victoria’s worst car accident in more...

in the queue important successes of Verona and...

The number of victims of the earthquake in...

Ukrainian counter-offensive on the front | Info

Third pole in crisis? “Sicily don’t worry”

The US “leakgate” suspect’s first leak reportedly occurred...

It will be easier for New Zealanders to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy