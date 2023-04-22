Jackie Kennedy’s Washington home is up for sale

It is a house that has intrigued Americans and foreign tourists for decades. Located in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood, this historic home was built by Thomas Beall in the late 18th century and has been home to some of America’s greatest luminaries ever since. Its most famous resident was former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. After leaving the White House, she bought this mansion and moved into it a few weeks after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Since then it has become a destination for many people who tried to browse the private life of the widow who was trying to rebuild a new life within these walls. It was in this drawing room that Mrs. Kennedy gave her testimony to the Warren Commission on her husband’s murder. However, as one of the most famous women in the world, the pressures of strangers, who often tried to peek through the windows inside the residence, prompted her to leave the house and move into an apartment in New York.