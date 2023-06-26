suspend classes in northern towns

Las weekend rains in Neuquén They have affected roads, streams, homes and families throughout the province and during the last hours of Sunday it begins to interfere with tomorrow’s classes. some localities del norte already reported that there will be no classes tomorrow or the day after.

Due to the storm, a Provincial Emergency Committee was formed in Chos Malal in which officials participated and the situation in the north of Neuquén was analyzedwhere they claimed he was most affected.

In the committee they reported that there were evacuations of families and there are some isolated areas due to road breaks.

Considering the affectation of the storm, they indicated that They continue to evaluate the situation to determine what will happen with the teaching of classes in provincial schools. From the CPE they reported that The localities will evaluate the suspension of school activities in a situated manner and according to their territorial reality. Some municipalities have already confirmed the suspension.

From the municipality of Chos Malal, through Civil Defense, reported that classes were suspended for both tomorrow and Tuesday.

Another of the towns that has decided to suspend classes due to the effects of the rain is Loncopué, so there will be no classes tomorrow in the town.

Late at night, the municipality of Aluminé also reported the suspension of school activities during Monday. So did the town of andacollohence there will be no classes tomorrow.

Classes are suspended in Neuquén: what the CPE said

The Ministry of Government and Education and the Provincial Education Council indicated that educational institutions, in coordination with supervisory teams, School Districts, local Civil Defenses and municipalities, They will evaluate in a situated manner and according to their territorial reality, the suspension of school activities, if required.

This is due to the consequences of the strong storms that have caused overflows of some rivers and streams, connectivity difficulties, in addition to problems in the basic services of electricity and provision of drinking water.

I also know considered the state of the routes and the difficulty of circulation on the roads and routes of the province necessary for the transfer of the entire community.

They indicated that depending on the local emergency committees, the evaluating and making decisions in a situated and local way in terms of teaching classes for Monday, June 26. In this line, the educational institutions will communicate the decision to their respective communities.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

