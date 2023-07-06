“Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World” Starring Aaron Kwok, Gu Tianle, and Liu Qingyun Released Today

Title: Aaron Kwok, Gu Tianle, and Liu Qingyun Star in “Sweeping Drugs 3” Released Today, Unveiling “Three Points of Good and Evil” Posters with Full Cast

Today, the highly anticipated action crime movie “Sweeping Drugs 3: People at the End of the World” directed by Qiu Litao and starring Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, and Aaron Kwok, was officially released nationwide on July 6th. Along with the film’s release, the “Three Points of Good and Evil” version poster was unveiled, featuring all the members of the cast.

In this version of the film, Aaron Kwok is seen amidst flames of war, creating a thrilling and hardcore atmosphere. The arrangement of hidden meanings promises an exciting and suspenseful legendary drug war. The dynamic between the three lead characters will be officially revealed in the movie.

“Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World” narrates the story of Kang Sucha, a drug lord leading his subordinate Zhang Jianxing in the narcotics trade. The introduction of a new character, Ou Zhiyuan, brings about a fatal friendship among the three due to an unforeseen accident. After Kang Sucha’s drug trafficking activities in Hong Kong are discovered by the police, he decides to flee to the Golden Triangle for further development. However, he soon discovers the presence of an undercover agent within his team, leaving everyone unsure of who can be trusted.

The film is a collaborative production by Universal Entertainment Co., Ltd., Beijing Guide to the World Film Co., Ltd., Lianrui (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Yingming Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and AMTD Digital Media Co., Ltd. It is co-produced by Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Universal Century Film Distribution (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Universal Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Zhijiang Film Group Co., Ltd., and Suzhou Yumo Yinghua Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The star-studded cast includes Liu Qingyun, Aaron Kwok, Louis Koo, Yang Caiyu, and special appearance by Luo Jialiang. Other notable actors in the film are Tse Junhao, Fang Zhongxin, Chen Guobang, Hung Tianming, Liu Haolong, Su Chenyu (Grizzly), Xu Weidong, Qiu Zhanhui, Lin Xue, Yuan Fuhua, Zhang Songzhi, Peng Huaian, among others.

The creators of the film will also be visiting Dongguan and Foshan on July 8th and 9th for post-screening exchanges with the audience, creating an opportunity for fans to connect with the filmmakers.

With its nationwide release today, “Sweeping Drugs 3: The End of the World” promises to deliver intense action, suspense, and a captivating storyline. Make sure to catch this thrilling movie at a cinema near you.

