Assassin’s Creed: Visions Takes Players on an Immersive Journey Through the History of Baghdad

Ubisoft Announces “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” to Feature Realistic Recreation of Historical Baghdad

Ubisoft, the renowned video game developer, has revealed that the upcoming installment in the “Assassin’s Creed” series, titled “Visions,” will include a “History of Baghdad” function. Collaborating with historians and expert consultants, Ubisoft aims to provide players with a realistic portrayal of Baghdad in the game environment, allowing them to explore 66 historical sites and gain a deep understanding of contemporary human life.

The game’s immersive environment will enable players to delve into the rich history of Baghdad, covering various aspects of art, science, belief, daily life, court life, economy, and government. Ubisoft has included a selection of images from renowned museums and institutions worldwide, such as The David Collection, the Institut du monde arabe (IMA), The Khalili Collections, and the Shangri-La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design.

Joining Ubisoft’s expert advisory team are Dr. Glaire Anderson from the Digital Lab for Islamic Visual Culture & Collections at the University of Edinburgh, Dr. Vanessa Van Renterghem, a specialist in research about medieval Baghdad, Dr. Ali Olomi, an Islamic historian, and Dr. Raphaël Weyland, an expert on Islamic history. Their contributions are expected to enhance the authenticity and accuracy of the game.

Thierry Noël, Head of Humanities and Inspiration at Ubisoft, expressed the company’s commitment to providing players with engaging historical settings, free from stereotypes and distorted insights. He stated, “Assassin’s Creed: Visions achieves this feature further underscores the series’ ongoing commitment to authenticity and accuracy.”

“Assassin’s Creed: Visions,” developed by Ubisoft’s Bordeaux studio, pays tribute to the franchise’s first generation. It offers a story-driven action-adventure experience set in the golden age of ninth-century Baghdad, incorporating game elements like parkour, stealth, and assassination. The game is now available for pre-order on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). Ubisoft+ subscribers can also access the game.

Ubisoft’s dedication to creating historically accurate and immersive gaming experiences has made the “Assassin’s Creed” series highly popular among players worldwide. “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” looks set to continue this tradition, allowing players to embark on an exciting journey through the vibrant and culturally significant city of Baghdad.

