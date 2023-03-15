Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only been launched for a few months, and mobile phone manufacturers have just begun to launch flagship products equipped with this processor, news of the successor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has already begun to circulate on the Internet. Previous rumors indicated that the 1+4+3 core architecture adopted by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the same as the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the latest news indicates that Qualcomm may have other ideas.

Improve efficiency and give up energy saving

If the latest revelations from Chinese technology bloggers are true, Qualcomm may adopt a more active and high-efficiency solution, replacing the current 1+4+3 core architecture with 1+5+2, that is to say, with a high-efficiency chip The medium core replaces an energy-efficient small core. It is said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be equipped with a 3.2GHz Cortex-X4 large core, with five 3.0GHz Cortex-A720 cores and two 2.0GHz Cortex-A520 small cores.

The whistleblower also mentioned that Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be manufactured by TSMC with N4P process. The new processor will support UFS 4.1 storage, 7,500MT/s LPDDR5 memory and Adreno 750 GPU, and it will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 5G Modem.

Source: gizmochina