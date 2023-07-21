Switzerland post a 2-0 win over the Philippines in their World Cup opener

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Ramona Bachmann scored from the penalty spot with a shot to the left shortly before halftime as Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0 on Friday in the World Cup opener for both teams in New Zealand and Australia.

Seraina Piubel secured the win in the second half by finishing off a rebound after Coumba Sow’s missed shot bounced off Filipino goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A clash was the first played at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, the only indoor stadium in the tournament. The echo of the cheers echoed off the walls of the stadium, which held 13,711 spectators despite having a capacity of more than 30,000.

Philippine forward Katrina Guillou appeared to score 15 minutes into the game, but the play was ruled offside.

Switzerland dominated in attack and outscored the Philippines 17-3 in shots on goal. The Philippines held on thanks to staunch defense and McDaniel made several key saves in the first half, narrowly conceding Bachmann’s penalty.

