FIFA ranking: Togo stagnates

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) unveiled the ranking for the month of July on Thursday. Togo is still faithful to its rank of 122nd on the world level and 31st on the African level occupied last month.

After having experienced an increase in the last FIFA ranking published last June, Togo will not experience an evolution this time. Indeed the mother of all the world federations made public this Thursday its traditional ranking for the month of July. And it is to be noted that the hawks are still in their position of the last classification. That is to say the 122nd in the world and 31st in Africa.

It should be noted that this ranking is dominated by Argentina on the world level and Morocco occupies the first African rank.

