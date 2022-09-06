The theatrical version of the animation “Sword Art Online: The Dark Scherzo” was previously postponed due to the production delay caused by the epidemic. The official announced today that the film will be released in Japan on October 22.

Based on classic novels and games, “Sword Art Online Attack: A Dark Scherzo” is the second work of the “Sword Art Online: Attack” movie series, and the sequel to “Sword Art Online Attack: Aria of a Starless Night”. The subtitle comes from the fourth volume of the light novel “Sword Art Online: Attack”. The film is directed by Kono Ayako, Toya Kento is the character designer and general drawing supervisor, and A-1 Pictures is responsible for the production. The storyline will revolve around the fifth floor of Ayn Klad, which has not appeared in the TV animation series, and a new adventure is about to start.

Synopsis

“Although this is a game, it is not a joke.”

More than a month has passed since Sword Art Online, the world‘s first large-scale virtual reality multiplayer online role-playing game, turned into a game of death, with 10,000 users trapped in the game’s world. After conquering the first floor of the Steel Floating City, Asuna teamed up with Kirito and continued the journey with the goal of reaching the top. With the help of female intelligence dealer Argo, the strategy seems to be going well, but…

The top player groups leading the Raiders, “ALS” (Aincrad Liberation) and “DKB” (Dragon Knights). The confrontation between the two guilds that were supposed to fight together broke out. Behind this, there is a mysterious figure working in secret.

In a dangerous battle with death, a “threat” different from the “Strategy” involves Asuna and Kirito!