Sword Art Online Attack: The Ultimate Trailer Poster Reveals The New Adventure Journey Ignite The Departure_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

Adapted fromReki Kawahara’s popular novel of the same nameofTheatrical version of the movie “Sword Art Online Attack: Twilight Twilight”will beReleased nationwide on May 26a new exciting adventure is about to start.

Video released today“Fighting Together” Ultimate Trailer and Ultimate Poster, under the seemingly stable and peaceful situation, a secret conspiracy that is about to move gradually emerges, and the Void Colossus, the defender of the city, rises from the ground and launches a powerful attack. . It is worth mentioning that the premiere of the film in Five Cities ended successfully on May 20, and the fans responded enthusiastically and word-of-mouth was overwhelming, and some media commented that it was “a two-dimensional carnival that exploded youth”.







New adventures never seen before, exciting battles are imminent

The final trailer opens with a romantic “firework show”. Kirito and Asuna stare up under the gorgeous night sky, unaware that the conspiracy hidden in the dark has surfaced. The labyrinth on the fifth floor of Aincrad is full of traps, the union forces have hidden murderous intentions, “crazy players” ignore the rules and kill their companions indiscriminately, the intelligence merchant Argo spies on the enemy, the beta tester Mitt returns aggressively to protect his old friends, and the Void Colossus is unpredictable Test a powerful attack, Kirito and Asuna fight side by side with swords again… A series of exciting plot scenes and special effects scenes of high-burning battles are urgently waiting for the audience to unlock on the big screen.

In the ultimate poster released at the same time, the twilight sky is covered with clouds, the scarlet flames of war permeate the field, and the flames are lingering. The two major alliances, ALS and DKB, are ready for battle. Asuna, Kirito, Mitt, and Argo hold soldiers The blood of the blade is assembled, and a thrilling adventure is about to start. Facing the strong challenges that are coming, Kirito and Asuna will not only go all out to upgrade and fight monsters and become stronger during the crisis-ridden journey, but will also support and protect each other, and continue to gain growth in the process and moved.







Five Cities Premiere Fan Carnival Youth Returns to the Original Heart

On May 20, the film “Sword Art Online Attack: Twilight” premiered in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Xi’an in five cities. In this special season full of love, many “Sword Chefs” came from afar to “go two-way” with the theatrical version of “Sword Art Online”, claiming that they “must make up a ticket for their youth”. There are also fans who carry around the surroundings that they have treasured for many years to “accompany” the movie, which is full of ritual.







During the viewing process, the audience couldn’t help but be impressed by the incendiary combat and the tender plot in the film, and the audience shouted the classic line “Link Start” in “Sword Art Online” in unison. After watching the movie, fans and audience enthusiastically shared their feelings, saying that “the picture is gorgeous, the action is cool, the story is smooth, the boss battle is very exciting, blood and emotion coexist.” “Old” passionate declaration conveys a romantic oath that is exclusive to the two-dimensional people who have a tacit understanding. After six years of reunion on the big screen, the days when “Sword Art Online” accompanied the audience are also shining in memory. All fans who love swords will fight side by side with Kirito and Asuna again.







Movie “Sword Art Online Attack: Twilight Twilight”It will be released in theaters nationwide on May 26. The pre-sale has already started, the carnival is coming, and the game is about to start. Let us meet in theaters and “hand in hand” together!

