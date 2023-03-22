Modern metal pioneers SYLOSIS, led by Josh Middleton, who also plays guitar with metalcore giants ARCHITECTS, have released the video for their vicious new single ‘Deadwood’. The band’s first new music of 2023 is a snarling piece of holistic ferocity.

The new track from SYLOSIS oscillates between the band’s signature thundering grooves and a masterfully crafted chorus.

Maestro Josh Middleton comments

„Heavy Is The Crown is the first of a trilogy of singles we’re releasing this year – these songs were developed during the writing of the next SYLOSIS record and although weren’t right for the album, are perfect for some standalone bangers. It is a song that all our fans can get into and also highlights some of the progression in the band’s sound.“

See and hear the track “Deadwood” right here:

The band’s last album „Cycle Of Suffering“, was released in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records after a three-year hiatus and showcased the band at their most diverse and compelling. The album was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, and the band headlined a sold-out show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall before ceasing their live activities.

You can still purchase the album on different formats: https://nblast.de/CycleOfSuffering

SYLOSIS are:

Josh Middleton – Vocals, Guitar

Alex Bailey – Guitar

Conor Marshall – Bass

Ali Richardson – Drums

