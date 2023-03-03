Rings that make you want to get engaged (or to celebrate a round wedding day) /// LEV n ARO, the diamond jewelry brand that was established about four years ago with the intention of producing an updated alternative in the world of luxury jewelry – jewelry that is from here and now and will be suitable for another twenty years or more (after all, serious jewelry should be Ones that our granddaughters will also love, as the classic advertisement for Swiss Patek Philippe watches says: You never really own this watch, you just keep it for future generations).

“Diamonds can be worn with a T-shirt”

In the post: A conversation with Hila Fells, gemologist, fourth generation of the diamond family and the owner (along with his spouse) of LEV n ARO.

The location: The show room of LEV n ARO at the Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan. A place where in order to enter you will have to deposit an ID card at the entrance and leave a fingerprint. A serious vault atmosphere adapted to the size of the class.

Hila and Yoni Halps, LEV n ARO

What is Heart and Arrow?

This name is an interpretation of a professional term in the diamond world: HEARTS & ARROWS. It describes the shape of the arrows that form inside diamonds whose cut is perfect. The name reflects the leading value for us: uncompromising quality. Hearts and arrows is also the ideal combination – the place where our heart is, and the place where our arrows are pointing.

Please explain to someone who is visiting the diamond exchange for the first time what gemology is.

In gemology studies, you learn to estimate the value of the diamond according to the criteria of weight, color, cleanliness and cut level of the diamond. As part of my knowledge as a gemologist, I know how to identify if a diamond has flaws and if so, what their size is, and based on this, assess its level of cleanliness – which determines its monetary value. The world of gemology – especially in Israel – is a very gray world so that everyone can give their own personal assessment of a diamond and this assessment is not always correct. That is why it is very important to buy diamonds with a GIA certificate, this is the strictest and highest American gemological certificate in the world of diamonds, which gives the most correct indication of the true value of the diamond.

As a member of a diamond family, do you feel that your attitude towards diamonds is different from the attitude of the rest of the world?

I grew up in this world and for as long as I can remember I’ve walked the corridors of the stock market on school holidays, so this world is a part of me. I am the fourth generation of a diamond family. My father is a manufacturer, he is literally responsible for the entire process of thinking and manufacturing the diamond, from the moment it comes out of the ground as a rough diamond to its final polished form. At the beginning of my journey, I worked with him in the field of production and learned to understand how to get the best out of each diamond in terms of weight, shape and cut. This exposure and the experience I gained over the years brought me to a place where my knowledge is my power. And to your question: my attitude towards this stone is indeed different and special: a diamond is a whole world for me. Much more than another beautiful thing that sparkles, it embodies and curates within it a world of tradition, industry, beauty and aesthetics.

How does June fit into this business?

June comes from a completely different world and that is the beauty of our combination. He is a marketing person who comes from the start-up world, and is responsible for the entire business and technological side of the brand. Thanks to his knowledge and experience, we manage Lev En Arrow in an innovative and different way from the traditional world of luxury jewelry. We were able to take a traditional and conservative industry and translate it into up-to-date and high-quality designs, with accessible and pleasant customer service.

In your opinion, is it possible to walk around with diamonds on a daily basis, or save them for special occasions?

Unequivocal for every day. Diamond jewelry is a bitter and impressive thing, but it really shouldn’t be excessive. My designs are present but subtle and even if there is a load of different shapes and sizes, there will always be order in the chaos. We have our own definition for this thing: the perfect chaos. The thing I love most about our jewelry is that it will always be temporary. They are indeed contemporary, but with a connection to the classics because I believe that if you buy a piece of jewelry for several thousand shekels, it must accompany you for a long time. You have to get up every morning to look at the jewelry and smile to yourself. And the most important thing: when I design a piece of jewelry, it has to go with jeans and a white t-shirt, but also with a black evening dress. both.

Do you have any advice for someone considering buying diamond jewelry for the first time?

A few things: go for a quality diamond with a GIA certificate. Stay true to your taste and don’t buy something that isn’t completely you. I suggest starting with a classic piece of jewelry such as a diamond necklace or earrings that can always be combined later with other jewelry.

They made me want to smile at them every morning:

01 Bridge of Diamonds. Hila: “This is an evolution of the classic Eternity ring, the one in which round diamonds are set in a row. This ring is set with tipa, obel and marquise diamonds and it symbolizes the essence of our story: a traditional piece of jewelry that has become contemporary and interesting.’

02 The Twister. Hila: “The ring with a central oval diamond, two baguette diamonds and two small round diamonds on the sides. This is our flagship ring and our best-selling ring.’

03 letter pendant in gold and diamonds. On a bracelet, delicate necklace or pearl necklace.

04 Shine in Circles. A ring that looks best on the pinky, and you can go with it alone or next to a more classic diamond ring (a bit like wearing a man’s jacket over a silk shirt).

Wrinkles and bones, white hair and diamonds. I can’t wait

(Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Truman Capote)

