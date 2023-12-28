TAAG Angola Airlines reinforces aircraft fleet

TAAG Linhas Aéreas de Angola incorporated into its fleet two Boeing 737-700 passenger aircraft and a Boeing 737-800 cargo plane. The novelty is part of the company’s commercial strategies to optimize the levels and options of services offered to customers.

TAAG’s new cargo plane carried out, on December 19th, the first two commercial cargo flights, departing from Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport, recently opened in Luanda, capital of Angola. The services were carried out on the Luanda-Lagos and Lagos-Luanda routes, which formalized the commercial cargo connection between two of the largest economies in Africa (Angola and Nigeria). The initiative is part of the company’s strategy of progressively increasing its participation in the regional African air cargo market.

At the same time, with the aim of improving passenger service and reinforcing flight availability during a period of the year with high demand, TAAG incorporated two Boeing 737-700 aircraft into its fleet. The planes have capacity for 136 passengers, 12 in business class and 124 in economy class. They will operate in Angola’s busiest domestic destinations and on regional routes.

TAAG operates in Brazil with six weekly flights departing from São Paulo to Luanda, in Angola.

