Home » revision of training curricula in masonry and equipment electricity – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

revision of training curricula in masonry and equipment electricity – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
revision of training curricula in masonry and equipment electricity – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The ministry in charge of technical education is working to respond effectively to market needs in masonry and equipment electricity. Work on the revision of the training curricula at the Professional Aptitude Certificate (CAP) level in the two sectors was launched on December 26, 2023 in Lomé.

The initiative aims to better support training establishments and centers in the implementation of work-study training. “What will change is that we will now organize programs based on skills and modules to best meet the needs of the labor market. This will increase the attractiveness of this sector. », we inform.

This is, in fact, the rewriting in APC (Competence-Based Approach) of the training programs for Professional Aptitude Certificates in equipment electricity and masonry. To better carry out this project, methodologists, trainers and professionals are working until December 30 on updating the training framework, developing the trainer’s logbook, the learner’s logbook, and the training benchmark. evaluation of the educational guide, as well as the educational and material organization guide.

According to Kokou Eké Hodin, Minister Delegate in charge of Technical Education, the 2020-2025 government program has placed in its agenda a flagship place for the quality of education and vocational training enshrined in project 10. “The launch revision of the CAP curricula that the ministry is organizing in two trades, namely masonry and equipment electricity, is an illustration of the State’s desire to commit resources to this important project. “, he commented.

At the same time, technical education is pursuing innovations by seeking to mobilize additional resources for an exhaustive review of its teaching programs. This approach aims to strengthen the quality of the training provided.

See also  The No Vax protesters arrive in Rome, the police stop the campers at the Arco di Travertino

Atha ASSAN

You may also like

Florida teen accused of murdering sister during family...

Three teenagers beat father to death in American...

Get to know the Tree of Hope, a...

Notice from the General Office of the Heilongjiang...

Golf, the Volkswagen that made history: 50 years...

The occupation army confiscates about $2.8 million from...

Husband shot dead during fight

Government launches credit line as an alternative to...

Bookings for New Year’s Day travel products are...

OSCARS 2024 – GOOD BOY nella shortlist per...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy