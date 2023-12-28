Florida teen accused of murdering sister during family fight over Christmas gifts, authorities say

Two Florida teenagers have been charged in a tragic shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve during a dispute over gifts.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after fatally shooting his older sister, Abrielle Baldwin, in Largo, Florida. The dispute apparently began while the family was shopping for gifts and escalated when the boys began arguing over the distribution of gifts.

The 15-year-old brother has also been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his younger brother in retaliation for shooting their sister.

The altercation started during a shopping trip and continued when the family arrived at their grandmother’s house. It was there that the 14-year-old pulled out a .40-caliber handgun and pointed it at his brother and sister, threatening to shoot them. He subsequently shot and killed his sister while she was holding her 11-month-old son.

The 15-year-old then reportedly shot his brother and fled the scene. Both brothers were later located and taken into custody.

Their sister, Baldwin, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Fortunately, her 11-month-old son was unharmed in the incident. The younger brother was also taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The 14-year-old has been charged with murder, child abuse, and criminal possession of a firearm, while the 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence. Both teens have criminal records, and it is currently unclear if they have attorneys.

This tragic incident has shocked the Tampa Bay area, and the community is mourning the loss of Abrielle Baldwin. The family’s Christmas celebration turned into a nightmare, leaving behind a trail of tragedy and heartbreak.