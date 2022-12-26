Home Entertainment Taeyang to go to THE BLACK LABEL GD Kwon Ji-yong to stay with YG
Taeyang to go to THE BLACK LABEL GD Kwon Ji-yong to stay with YG

Taeyang to go to THE BLACK LABEL GD Kwon Ji-yong to stay with YG

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 26, according to Korean media reports, Taeyang chose to leave YG after the expiration of his contract with YG to devote himself to its label THE BLACK LABEL, while GD Kwon Ji-yong, a member of the same group, chose to stay in YG and continue to perform. Activity.

On the 26th, YG announced the end of the exclusive contract with Taeyang. Taeyang, who had been with YG for more than 20 years since he was 13 years old, left YG and transferred to work at THE BLACK LABEL. GD, who joined the company at the same age as him and BIGBANG member GD, is also highly regarded. focus on. Especially recently there have been rumors about the termination of the contract between GD and YG and the transfer of companies. Netizens are also very curious about GD’s fate.

The news also reported on this, saying that unlike Taeyang, GD will stay in YG to continue activities. GD and YG, who have been working together for more than 20 years, are in a state of mutual trust and have confirmed their trust in each other. Although the future form of the contract has not been determined, but GD will continue to be active as an artist of YG, and it is expected that discussions will continue in a family-like relationship.

